Ethics hearing set for RI officials accused of poor behavior on business trip

Two high-ranking officials in Rhode Island are facing an ethics hearing following allegations of inappropriate behavior during a business trip, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The Rhode Island Ethics Commission has received complaints against David Patten and James Thorsen and will determine Tuesday whether an investigation is warranted.

Patten and Thornsen were both working with Rhode Island's Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance, where Thornsen serves as the director of Administration and Patten as the director of the Department of Administration Division.

Patten has been on paid leave since March 13, three days after the business trip with his boss, Thorsen, who left his position at the end of April.

The accusations suggest that Patten and Thorsen potentially violated state law by inappropriately accepting gifts while on a business trip in Philadelphia.

An email from Scout, the company they were meeting with regarding the redevelopment of Cranston Street Armory, alleges that Patten made racist and sexist remarks. The email also claims that the officials requested a meal at an exclusive restaurant, implying a connection between funding and their request, WJAR reported.

In a previous statement issued to WJAR, Patten's lawyer released a statement in response to the email's release.

"Unfortunately, the events that unfolded in Philadelphia were the result of a Mental health event characterized by health professionals as an acute stress event that built up over time- over the past 3 years lost his sister, his father-in-law and just a few weeks before the Philadelphia trip his best friend – all while continuing to work – never taking any extended time from work – he accepted the responsibility of working on the tasks that were at hand at the time," the statement said. "He did not take care of himself and sought to deal with the stressors through work – some long hours – and unfortunately, resulted in comments that were in no way part of his persona," WJAR reported.

Scout alleges that Patten took items from various small businesses they visited, with Thorsen allegedly downplaying the need to report them for ethical reasons, saying they were under the reporting limit.

The filed complaint argues that their actions indicate a possible breach of the Code of Ethics and state law, which prohibits public officials from exploiting their positions for personal gain. The commission was scheduled to convene at 9 a.m. to determine whether an investigation will proceed.