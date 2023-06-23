State senator arrested for damaging a vehicle in Rhode Island

Rhode Island State Senator Joshua Mille was arrested for damaging a vehicle on Thursday afternoon.

Miller was charged with vandalism/malicious injury to property after allegedly keying a car at Garden City Shopping Center.

According to police, they responded to a report regarding a pickup truck reportedly vandalized.

The owner of the truck said he saw a man standing on the passenger side walking away quickly, holding a keychain and gripping a single key, police say.

The owner then said he saw a scratch mark on the side of the truck that was not there before he parked, according to authorities.

The truck owner said he confronted the man, later identified as Miller, who denied he was responsible and walked away, authorities say.

Police say Miller was then seen on surveillance footage and admitted he had damaged the pickup truck because the owner had been yelling at him and "dared him"to do it.

Miller was arraigned and released on $1000 personal recognizance.

He is due in Third District Court on July 18.