East Providence

Person found unconscious at house fire in East Providence

By Matt Fortin

WJAR

A fire broke out early Wednesday morning at a home in East Providence, Rhode Island, and someone had to be hospitalized as a result, according to NBC affiliate WJAR-TV.

Firefighters rushed to the scene on Beaver Road at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, the news outlet reported, which was told by officials that the person rescued was found unconscious.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire, or what the condition of the hospitalized person was.

An investigation is ongoing by fire officials.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Rhode Island news

Rhode Island Sep 17

Man shot by police dies following car chase in Rhode Island, teen daughter wounded

Rhode Island Sep 13

New video shows wedding party members involved in brawl outside RI bar

This article tagged under:

East Providencefire investigation
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us