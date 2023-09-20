Person found unconscious at house fire in East Providence

A fire broke out early Wednesday morning at a home in East Providence, Rhode Island, and someone had to be hospitalized as a result, according to NBC affiliate WJAR-TV.

Firefighters rushed to the scene on Beaver Road at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, the news outlet reported, which was told by officials that the person rescued was found unconscious.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire, or what the condition of the hospitalized person was.

An investigation is ongoing by fire officials.