RI high school principal injured while trying to stop student fight, 4 arrested

The principal was injured while trying to stop the fight, reported WJAR, citing school officials

By Staff Reports

WJAR-TV

Four students at a Providence, Rhode Island, high school were arrested this week after a fight, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The incident occurred at around noon Wednesday at Mount Pleasant High School, Providence police said.

The students were between the ages of 16 and 18, according to police.

The principal was injured while trying to stop the fight, reported WJAR, citing school officials.

It wasn't immediately known what led up to the fight or what charges the students will be facing.

