Saint Vincent Hospital Plans to Hire Permanent Replacement Nurses as Strike Continues

A Massachusetts hospital whose nurses have been on strike for two months says it will begin to hire permanent replacements.

Nurses at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester went on strike March 8, with the Massachusetts Nurses Association calling for improved staffing ratios.

The hospital said Wednesday that it would begin the process of hiring about 50 permanent replacement nurses, leaving any striking nurse whose position is filled without a guarantee of coming back at the end of the strike.

"We respect that our nurses have a right to strike, but we have a responsibility to our community. Bringing in permanent replacement nurses will help ensure continuity of care as the strike continues," Saint Vincent Hospital CEO Carolyn Jackson said in a statement.

If the position of a nurse on strike is permanently filled, the hospital says that nurse won't have a right to return immediately at the end of the strike, instead being placed on a "preferential hire list" and becoming eligible to return as new positions open.

NBC10 Boston reached out to the Massachusetts Nurses Association, which said it planned to provide a response to the hospital's decision soon.