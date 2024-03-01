Schools in RI face safety concerns after several violent incidents

There are frustrations over school safety that's taking center stage in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. However, it's not targeting just one district.

Six people were arrested this week after a fight at a high school in Central Falls. Back in January, four were arrested at Mount Pleasant High School in Providence after a fight broke out during a basketball game.

Shea High School in Pawtucket is the most recent, where parents went into a frenzy over reports that someone at the school had a gun.

"I've never driven so fast in my life to get somewhere," Tracey Prato, a parent, told NBC affiliate WJAR.

A student was charged, and no weapon was found, Pawtucket police said.

"We've seen an uptick in incidents certainly, but that's not specific just to Pawtucket," said Pawtucket School Committee Chair Jay Charbonneau.

Classes at Shea High School resumed Friday but parents said their children will stay home until Monday.