Man accused of carjacking woman, setting fire to RI mansion

A 25-year-old man allegedly carjacked a woman and set a fire at a mansion in Newport, Rhode Island, Wednesday morning, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The carjacking occurred just after midnight near Bellevue Avenue, Newport police said.

Foster Krupa threatened a woman with a fishing spear and demanded her to get out of the car, WJAR reported. The vehicle was later found unoccupied near Wickham Road with heavy front-end damage.

Krupa, of Newport, was located near the scene and two officers suffered minor injuries while trying to arrest him, police said.

At the same time, firefighters responded to a mansion on Ruggles Avenue, according to WJAR, where they came across several fires in the basement. The fires were considered to be suspicious.

The fire is being investigated by the Rhode Island State Fire Marshal.

Officers later learned that several cars were vandalized on Ruggles Avenue and that Krupa was responsible for the crimes, according to WJAR.

The 25-year-old is facing a slew of charges, including robbery, arson, breaking and entering, five counts of vandalism and resisting arrest.

Krupa will be arraigned in Newport District Court. It's unclear if he has an attorney who could speak to his charges.

Caution tape was seen surrounding a section of the mansion, but there was no visible damage from the outside of the property, according to WJAR. It's unclear if any injuries were reported.

The mansion sits on seven acres of land that faces the Cliff Walk and is over 40,000-square-feet, WJAR reported, citing a real estate listing.

The property was listed for sale several years ago and is reportedly one of the few privately owned mansions that remain in that location.