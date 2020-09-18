Crews are resuming their search for a missing boater in Auburn, Massachusetts, Friday morning after looking for more than three hours Thursday night.

Police boats scoured Dark Brook Reservoir, off Bryn Mawr Avenue, into the night for any sign of the missing man, who lives in the area, after multiple 911 calls came in just before 6 p.m. Dive teams and the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing helicopter were also brought in.

"We do see the boat. We found where the boat is, we do believe the person is there," Auburn Deputy Fire Chief Glenn Johnson said.

First responders spent hours searching for a boater who went missing on a reservoir in Auburn, Massachusetts.

Residents reported seeing the boat circling with no one on board.

"Multiple people on the lake saw the person in the boat, so we do strongly believe that they are currently at the lake," Johnson said.

The man-made reservoir, about 10 feet deep in some areas, was constructed years ago so National Grid could cool equipment.

"It’s very challenging because you’re dealing with depth as well as a large area of water and the weeds - it takes a lot of time," Johnson said. "It’s very time consuming."

Police believe only the missing man was on board. It's still unclear what happened.

"It is a good-size body of water, and the search area we're talking about is in the area or vicinity of probably a thousand yards, at anywhere between 6-10 feet depth," Auburn Police Sgt. Scott Mills said.