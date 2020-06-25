Several Hurt in Westport Boat Crash

Five out of eight people under the age of 24 were injured when a boat ran aground in Westport Wednesday night, according to officials.

The young people on the boat ranged in age from 14 to 24 years old. Two were transported to Rhode Island Trauma Center - one by Med-Flight - three were transported to local hospitals and three were released at the scene.

The boat ran aground off Cadmins Neck Road in Westport, Massachusetts just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Westport Fire Department.

When the first ambulance arrived, first responders needed help to get through heavy brush to reach the boat on the riverbank, approximately 20 feet below the yard of nearest home. Once they got to the boat, one person was found with injuries severe enough to request the Med-Flight.

Westport Fire responded with two ambulances and the Westport Police Department helped with the request for mutual aid ambulances.

Westport Fire was assisted by Stat Dartmouth, Tiverton, Little Compton, and Fall River Fire Departments at the scene. Another ambulance responding from Swansea and was cancelled before it arrived. Fall River Fire Department also helped with the landing zone for the Med-Flight at Westport High School.

The incident is under investigation by the Westport Police Department and the Massachusetts Environmental Police.