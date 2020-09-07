Holiday Weekend Social Distancing Enforcement Continues in Massachusetts

In an attempt to make sure people are social distancing during Labor Day festivities, health officials have enforcement teams set up in several areas.

They are focusing on areas that are being pinpointed as communities with high transmission rates. These areas include places like Chelsea, Lawrence and Lynn.

The goal is to make sure people are social distancing and following the guidelines in place to try to keep the virus from spreading.

State leaders are not happy with the possibility of people getting together in large crowds. Gov. Charlie Baker has said most of all, this is being done to send a message.

“My wife and I are in that age bracket that are high risk," Malden resident Al Jensen said. "In the back of your mind, you're always thinking 'If I get the virus, what will happen? Will it be mild? Will we have to be hospitalized?' You don't know."

State and local authorities will be out again Monday and anyone not following the rules could be issued a fine.