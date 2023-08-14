Sunday's wild weather caused a 14-vehicle pileup on a major Maine highway

Sunday's heavy rains caused a massive, 14-vehicle pileup on Interstate 295 in Freeport, Maine, according to state police.

State police and the Freeport police and fire departments were called to I-295 north in Freeport shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday for a report of a crash involving eight vehicles. When police arrived at the scene, they said they found a total of five separate crashes involving at least 14 vehicles.

The crashes were strewn across a half-mile of the highway, mostly on the median side.

Courtesy: Maine State Police

Heavy downpours, along with heavy traffic, are believed to have been factors in the crashes, police said.

No serious injuries were reported as a result of the crashes, but one person was taken to Midcoast Hospital in Brunswick for treatment of minor injuries, state police said. At least five vehicles, including a small boat and trailer, had to be towed from the scene.

It took authorities a little over an hour to clear the scene and reopen both lanes of the highway.

Weather is also believed to be the cause of a fiery crash on Interstate 95 in Lewiston on Sunday afternoon. No serious injuries were reported in that collision.