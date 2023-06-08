Suspect arrested in Memorial Day shootings at Revere Beach

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shootings at Revere Beach on Memorial Day weekend, the Suffolk District Attorney's Office said Thursday afternoon.

Few details about the suspect were immediately available, but prosecutors said they expect an arraignment Thursday afternoon.

This is a breaking update. Check back for more details.

Two people were hurt during a brawl near a bathhouse on Sunday, May 28, according to Massachusetts State Police. A third was hurt in a separate shooting. All of the victims - which include a 51-year-old woman, a 17-year-old girl and a boy who was grazed by a bullet, were expected to survive. It was not immediately clear which incident these charges concern.

Several massive fights broke out at the beach that day. Video shows a man opening fire on a crowd in one of the shootings.

A teenager was previously arrested on gun charges.

Local leaders have condemned the shootings.

"The type of violence we saw over the weekend will absolutely not be tolerated in our community," Patrick Keefe, Revere's acting mayor, said in a statement. "We are actively working with public safety partners to ensure a family friendly environment at America's first public beach."

After the shootings, state police increased patrols around Revere Beach on Memorial Day. Some beachgoers said the troopers should stick around at Boston area beaches all summer to help cool tensions.

NBC10 Boston's Darren Botelho and Kaitlin McKinley Becker contributed to this report.