Suspect in Attack of 2 Women in Haverhill Faces Intent to Murder, Other Charges

A man suspected of attacking and seriously injuring two women in Haverhill, Massachusetts, on Wednesday is facing armed assault with intent to murder and other charges.

Jake Kavanaugh, 23, is expected to be arraigned in Haverhill District Court on Thursday in connection to the attack on two women on Fairview Farm Road. One of the women suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a Boston hospital, authorities said.

Kavanaugh is expected to be charged with armed assault with intent to murder; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, causing serious bodily injury; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, mayhem; and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, according to the Essex District Attorney's Office.

Essex County prosecutors released few details Wednesday night in announcing that the attack was under investigation. A large police presence appeared to be centered around a vehicle with a smashed windshield.

The attack is not believed to be random, and there was no risk to the public, prosecutors said. Authorities still haven't said what's believed to have taken place during the attack.

Officers from Haverhill and nearby Salem, New Hampshire, were at the scene, which is on the line between the two towns. Police had parts of the street taped off on Wednesday night.

A large police investigation was underway in Haverhill, where a man said one of his neighbors had appeared to attack another.

A man who lives in the area said the incident appeared to have taken place between two of his neighbors, and that he ran out to try and help as one person appeared to be choking the other.

"I saw a car in the woods over there," Chris Heywood said. "I'm not sure how it got in there, but then I saw a man on top of somebody. It looked like he was just choking her or something."

He said that a Salem police officer arrived at the scene before he did and handcuffed a man. He said the person he saw being choked did not appear to be responsive.