Suspect in Lynn carjacking to appear in court

A hearing is scheduled on Wednesday morning for one of the people arrested on Tuesday following an alleged carjacking that ended in a crash in Lynn, Massachusetts.

Twenty-two-year-old Leanna Rockwood is expected before a judge on Wednesday to answer to her charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle, disorderly conduct and possession of a drug.

Police say a person driving a stolen vehicle crashed into oncoming traffic while trying to flee officers.

According to police, she was the passenger in a stolen car Tuesday morning that crashed — sending one woman to the hospital. The driver of the car was allegedly a teenager from Haverhill.

Authorities said that the car was actually stolen Monday night at gunpoint, but the next morning, when they approached it, officers said the teenager and Rockwood drove off. Then, the violent crash happened on Chestnut and Essex Streets.

Rockwood and the teen then allegedly tried to run away, but they were caught moments later.

The status of the woman in the car they allegedly hit is unknown.

One eyewitness saw the whole thing happen.

“It was scary, especially when you come out the door and you see a car in the middle of the street upside down," George Huggins said. "“I think she broke her leg I don’t know cause her leg was all bruised up and swollen.”

The teenager faces 10 total charges.

Check back on this story for updates on Rockwood's appearance.