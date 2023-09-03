Police investigate second fatal shooting near area where people were injured in shooting in Lynn

Police are investigating another fatal shooting scene in Lynn, Massachusetts after 7 people were shot early Saturday morning. Authorities said they were worried about possible retaliation.

Lynn Police said they responded to a 911 call at around 11 p.m. saying that a man had been shot on Lincoln Street.

Authorities say that when they got there, they found a man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle.

He was taken to Salem Hospital, where he was declared dead, according to police.

It is not believed to be related to the early Saturday morning shooting on Essex St.

This crime scene is about a half a mile away from the shooting on Essex Street on Saturday. That’s where police say multiple people called 911 around 2:20 in the morning for a drive-by shooting.

One person is dead, two are in critical condition and four others were hurt. Family members told us they were celebrating a young man heading off to college. A black SUV with shattered windows could be seen inside the roped off parking lot.

Authorities were worried about retaliation yesterday, and the district attorney said everyone will be safer when they find the people responsible. Family members identified the victim as 25-year-old Abraham Diaz.

“Never thought I would get that call but it is what it is. He was a good kid, also played with Boston Spartans. really good basketball player. That’s pretty much it. Just can’t believe this happened. Still trying to process it.” said Brian Diaz, the victims brother.

No arrests have been made.