Suspicious death near NH high school ruled homicide, victim IDed

Authorities have identified the man found dead near a high school in Manchester, New Hampshire on Thursday afternoon and said he was killed.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office had previously said only that it was investigating the death in the vicinity of Central High School and that it was considered suspicious. The investigation prompted a stay-in-place order at the school Thursday.

But on Friday, prosecutors and Manchester police announced that the man was 46-year-old Te-Jay Thomas and he died by homicide, from blunt-force trauma to his head and neck.

There is not believed to be a threat to the public, and all parties who investigators suspect were involved have been identified, prosecutors said, though no arrests were announced as of Friday.

The investigation was still continuing on Friday afternoon.

The incident on Lowell Street near Beach Street was reported to police around 12:30 p.m. as an assault. Police said Thursday that it was not related to the school and didn't involve either students or guns.