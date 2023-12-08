New Hampshire

Suspicious death near NH high school ruled homicide, victim IDed

Prosecutors and Manchester police announced that the man was 46-year-old Te-Jay Thomas and he died by homicide, from blunt-force trauma to his head and neck

By Asher Klein, Anthony Vega and Marc Fortier

A police cruiser in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Manchester Police

Authorities have identified the man found dead near a high school in Manchester, New Hampshire on Thursday afternoon and said he was killed.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office had previously said only that it was investigating the death in the vicinity of Central High School and that it was considered suspicious. The investigation prompted a stay-in-place order at the school Thursday.

But on Friday, prosecutors and Manchester police announced that the man was 46-year-old Te-Jay Thomas and he died by homicide, from blunt-force trauma to his head and neck.

There is not believed to be a threat to the public, and all parties who investigators suspect were involved have been identified, prosecutors said, though no arrests were announced as of Friday.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The investigation was still continuing on Friday afternoon.

The incident on Lowell Street near Beach Street was reported to police around 12:30 p.m. as an assault. Police said Thursday that it was not related to the school and didn't involve either students or guns.

More New Hampshire stories

Massachusetts Dec 7

Murder trial begins for ex-corrections officer charged with killing NH girl

shooting Dec 6

11 arrested in Oct. NH Denny's restaurant shooting that left 2 hurt

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us