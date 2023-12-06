10 arrested in Oct. NH Denny's restaurant shooting that left 2 hurt

Ten of 11 people suspected to be involved in a disturbance that left two people shot at a New Hampshire Denny's restaurant in October have been arrested, police said Wednesday.

The shooting erupted early on the morning of Oct. 29 at the Denny's on Gusabel Avenue in Nashua, local police said. Officers at the scene about 2:46 a.m. found the two wounded people and others trying to run away, as well as three guns.

Some people were detained at the scene and detectives investigating what happened eventually obtained warrants for 11 people on charges including felony assault, riot, falsifying digital evidence and theft, police said.

Ten of those people were arrested by Nashua police, involving their SWAT team, and the police in South Burlington, Vermont, between Nov. 30 and Dec. 5, police said, and one man was still being sought as of Wednesday.

The two wounded people were expected to survive.