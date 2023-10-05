Rhode Island

Teen bicyclist critically injured after being struck by 2 cars in Rhode Island

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

By Marc Fortier

A 14-year-old bicyclist was critically injured when he was struck by two cars in Cranston, Rhode Island, on Wednesday.

According to WJAR, the incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Dyer Avenue at Bracken Street. The teen was reportedly riding down a hill and failed to stop, entering traffic, where he was hit by the two vehicles.

Police said he was taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence and is in critical condition.

Area residents said this is the fourth crash that has happened on the street within the last year.

The drivers of the two vehicles are cooperating with police, and investigators said they have determined that neither of them was impaired at the time of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

