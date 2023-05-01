Teen Charged in 2022 Marshfield Crash That Killed Local High School Student

An 18-year-old Norwell, Massachusetts, resident was arraigned Monday on charges that he was driving under the influence of alcohol in March of 2022 when he crashed, resulting in the death of a local high school student.

James Croke, now 18, was arraigned as a youthful offender in Plymouth Juvenile Court on one count each of motor vehicle homicide and manslaughter by motor vehicle, the Plymouth District Attorney's Office said. Bail was set at $2,500, with the conditions that he remain drug and alcohol free, not operate a motor vehicle, remain in counseling and continue to live with his parents.

The charges stem from an incident at 12:43 a.m. on March 20, 2022, when Marshfield police were called to a report of a single-car crash into a tree on Forest Avenue. Responding emergency crews found three male teens trapped inside.

Croke, the driver of the car and 16 years old at the time, was removed from the vehicle and taken to an area hospital and later re-routed to Children's Hospital for treatment. One passenger, Nicholas Wanderley, 17, of Norwell, died at the scene and a second 16-year-old male passenger was hospitalized with serious injuries suffered in the crash.

Wanderley was a junior at nearby Norwell High School, where he played basketball, football and soccer.

Investigators said they determined that the car driven by Croke was headed south on Forest Street when it crossed the double yellow line and struck a tree. Prosecutors said blood alcohol testing and other evidence revealed that he was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Croke was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury on March 24, and is scheduled to return to court on July 10, the district attorney's office said.