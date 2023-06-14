Local

Maine

Teen killed in motorcycle crash in Maine

The crash occurred late Monday night when a car and motorcycle collided at an intersection

By Sophia Pargas

Maine State Police

A teen motorcyclist was killed in an accident in Dayton, Maine, on Monday night.

Ian Lajoie, an 18-year-old from Dayton, was driving westbound at the intersection of Route 5 and River Road when he clipped the front of a sedan, state police said.

Though the driver and passengers of the sedan were unharmed, Lajoie suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information is available at this time, as state police continue to investigate the crash.

This article tagged under:

Mainefatal crashDaytonMotorcycle crash
