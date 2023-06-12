Police investigating after body is found at Portland, Maine, homeless encampment

Police are investigating after a man's body was found in a Portland, Maine, homeless encampment early Monday morning, News Center Maine reports.
The encampment is located at the intersection of Franklin Street and Marginal Way.
Portland police said they do not believe the death to be suspicious, but an official cause of death will be determined by the chief medical examiner's office.
Further information will be dependent on the ongoing police investigation.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.