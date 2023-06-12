Local

Maine

Police investigating after body is found at Portland, Maine, homeless encampment

The death is not believed to be suspicious, but an official cause of death has not been determined

By Sophia Pargas

News Center Maine

Police are investigating after a man's body was found in a Portland, Maine, homeless encampment early Monday morning, News Center Maine reports.

The encampment is located at the intersection of Franklin Street and Marginal Way.

Portland police said they do not believe the death to be suspicious, but an official cause of death will be determined by the chief medical examiner's office.

Further information will be dependent on the ongoing police investigation.

