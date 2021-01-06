This Massachusetts College is Among the First to Distribute COVID-19 Vaccine

Massachusetts sent about 200 doses of Moderna’s vaccine to Northeastern University. About half of those doses have already been given out, officials say.

The school on Huntington Avenue in Boston is now among the first universities in the country to provide the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Northeastern.

The state gave it to the school so it could give the vaccine to those who fall under the state’s first group that qualifies to receive one, which includes healthcare workers.

Officials say those who were inoculated on Tuesday work at Northeastern’s testing centers and its health counseling services building. About 100 people have already received the first round of the vaccine.

School officials anticipate it will receive both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines depending on supply. But as more comes in, they're hoping at some point the school will be able to give out at least 1,000 shots a day .