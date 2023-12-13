MANCHESTER

Three charged in string of jewelry store thefts in NH

In each case the suspect asked to see the merchandise, then snatched it and walked out of the store

By Thea DiGiammerino

Three people have been arrested in a series of jewelry store thefts in Manchester, New Hampshire, last month.

Each crime involved the suspect snatching merchandise after walking into the store and asking to see a particular item.

Timothy Maclean, 42, was arrested Tuesday. He is accused of walking into Market Square Jewelers on Elm Street on Nov. 28, asking to see gold rope chains and cross pendants, then grabbing one of the chains and walking off.

Maclean was charged with theft by unauthorized taking. He was also charged on a separate warrant out of Hillsborough County Superior Court-North.

This was the final of three recent thefts in the area. Kevin Donnelly, 23, is accused of using similar tactics at Days Jewelers on March Avenue on Nov. 20. He is also charged with unauthorized taking.

And on Nov. 25, police say 28-year-old Drae-Shawn Hernandez used the same process to steal a gold chain from Days Jewelers. He is also charged with unauthorized taking.

No other details were immediately available.

