Timeline, latest details on deadly shooting at NH psychiatric hospital​

A shooter killed one person Friday in the lobby of New Hampshire’s psychiatric hospital and then was fatally shot by a state trooper, officials said.

CPR was performed on the victim, who was transported to Concord Hospital before dying, officials said.

Here's what we know about the deadly shooting so far:

Timeline of the NH Hospital shooting

At 3:38 p.m. Friday, New Hampshire State Police dispatch received a call for an active shooter at New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord, state police Col. Mark Hall said in a press conference on Friday night.

Upon entering the lobby, Hall said the suspect shot one individual, and a state trooper assigned to the hospital and in close proximity immediately engaged and shot and killed the suspect. He said the entire incident was contained in the lobby of the hospital.

The state trooper who shot the gunman was not wounded in the attack.

Hall said Concord police, Concord fire and EMS, State Office Complex police and the Merrimack County Sheriff's Department assisted state police at the shooting scene.

Who is the shooter?

Hall said investigators are still working to determine the identity of the shooter and what, if any, the relationship to the victim may have been.

A suspicious vehicle on campus is currently being investigated by the state police Bomb Squad, he added.

"The suspicious vehicle is not occupied at this time," Hall said. "Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances around that vehicle."

What was the motive?

The motive of the shooter remains unclear.

"Those are things we're going to find out during the investigation," Hall said.

He said he is not able to say what kind of weapon the gunman used or how many shots were fired.

Has the shooting victim been identified?

Hall said state police are still working to notify the family of the victim and will release more information at that time.

He said he could not say if the victim was a security guard at the hospital.

What is the New Hampshire Hospital?

New Hampshire Hospital, which has roughly 185 beds, is the only state-run psychiatric hospital for adults. It is located in the capital city of Concord, near Concord High School, multiple state agencies and a district courthouse. It’s located on a large campus comprising more than a hundred acres of land.

Lori Weaver, commissioner of the state Department of Health and Human Services, said she was "shocked and saddened" by the incident at the hospital.

"All patients and staff are safe," she said.

Weaver said a call center is being established for families wishing to reach out to loved ones, and that information will be released shortly. There are teams providing support to patients and staff as needed.

The hospital remains closed to visitors but is open to serve patients. Weaver said the hospital will notify families as soon as patient visits can resume.

"This is a difficult and unimagineable day for our employees and for our community," she said.

Next steps in NH shooting investigation

Hall said there will continue to be a law enforcement presence at the hospital for several hours as the investigation unfolds but there is no threat to the public or to patients and staff at the hospital.

The public is being urged to avoid the state office complex for the time being so investigators can do their work.

"The situation is very fluid right now," Hall said. "It's going to be several hours, if not days, for this investigation to take place."

Gov. Sununu, other political leaders react

Gov. Chris Sununu said on social media that he was monitoring the situation and would continue to provide updates.

“The state immediately mobilized, and first responders and law enforcement are on the scene,” he said. “We will provide as many details as possible as this situation unfolds.”

Members of the state’s congressional delegation also released statements of support.

"I'm horrified by reports of a shooting at NH Hospital in Concord," U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said on social media. "My heart goes out to all those impacted by this senseless violence."

"Heartbroken to hear that a victim of the shooting at New Hampshire Hospital has died," Sen. Maggie Hassan added. "My thoughts are with their family."

U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster called the shooting “horrifying” in a statement and asked the public to stay away from the hospital while police worked the scene.

“Thank you to the State Police Officers who responded to the scene so quickly,” Kuster said in a statement. “My thoughts are with the victim, their family, and the Concord community."

"We're monitoring the shooting at NH Hospital, and I'm grateful for the members of law enforcement who acted quickly and have contained the scene," U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.