Toddler dies after apparent medical emergency at Winthrop home

A 2-year-old child died after an apparent medical emergency at a home in Winthrop, Massachusetts, on Friday, authorities said.

No ambulance was available to respond to the home for the child in distress, high-level sources tell the NBC10 Investigators; one said the child had to be driven to a Boston hospital by Winthrop's fire chief while first responders worked to save them.

The Suffolk County District Attorney confirmed that the child had died in a statement: "The initial investigation into the death of a two-year-old in Winthrop today indicates no signs of foul play or physical trauma. We are awaiting an autopsy to determine cause of death."

State police told NBC10 Boston that detectives were assisting with an investigation involving a toddler in Winthrop but didn't share more information.

A 2 year old child has died in Winthrop. Sources tell us the child was in medical distress & an ambulance was unavailable to respond. The incident unfolded at the home of a @Winthroppolice lieutenant who is in jail & charged with child rape in a separate case. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/DOiE8ocSxE — Kathy Curran (@KathyReports) January 26, 2024

First responders across Massachusetts have been pushing to find more paramedics and EMTs amid a wave of early retirements and people leaving for jobs in other medical fields during the COVID pandemic.

Winthrop contracts out its ambulance services. NBC10 Boston is reaching out to the company it contracts with.

Another company, Cataldo Ambulance, told NBC10 Boston it was called to Winthrop as mutual aid, but that while a vehicle was en route, the fire department canceled the call. A representative referred other questions to the Winthrop Fire Department.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Department of Children and Families.

The incident took place at the home of Winthrop Police Lt. James Feeley, who has been charged with child rape. A judge has ordered Feeley held on $200,000 cash bail, and to stay away from and have no contact with the alleged victim. Defense attorney Nitin Dalal told the judge at the hearing that Feeley has a place to stay in another community with one of his brothers.

It wasn't immediately clear if there was any connection between Feeley and the toddler who died.

A longtime officer with the Winthrop Police Department is accused of raping a child.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.