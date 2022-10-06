Local

New Hampshire

Tractor-Trailer Rolls Over During Crash on Interstate 89 in New Hampshire

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to state police

By Matt Fortin

A tractor-trailer tipped over during a crash along I-89
New Hampshire State Police

A tractor-trailer rolled over onto its side during a crash Wednesday afternoon along Interstate 89 in Grantham, New Hampshire, according to state police.

Troopers responded to a report of the rollover at around 4:45 p.m., and found the 18-wheeler on its side in the median and significant damage to the guardrail, according to a news release.

The truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash, and its driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to state police.

The crash caused the left and right lanes of I-89 North to be closed for several hours, so crews could unload the cargo and remove the truck and trailer.

The crash is still under investigation.

