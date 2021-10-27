Tractor-Trailer Rolls Over on Maine Highway, Nor'easter Partly to Blame

A tractor-trailer driver lost control of his vehicle Wednesday, causing the vehicle to roll over the median rail on the Maine Turnpike.

According to the Maine Department of Public Safety, unsafe speed and poor weather conditions contributed to Richard Spencer crashing his Freightliner tractor near mile marker 32 around 10:15 a.m.

The 60-year-old truck driver from Illinois was traveling northbound in Biddeford, Maine, as the nor'easter slammed New England.

The truck rolled over the median rail and came to rest on the southbound side of the high speed lane, officials said. Spencer was taken to Maine Medical Center with minor injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash that cased significant delays.

Two southbound lanes were shut down for a few hours while the truck was removed and Turnpike maintenance worked on the guardrail. All southbound lanes were backed up with traffic to mile 38 for at least a couple of hours, officials said.