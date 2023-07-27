Trees and wires down after possible tornado in New Hampshire; power out for thousands in Mass.

Trees and wires are down and roads closed in New Hampshire after an observed tornado and other severe storms Thursday.

A weather observer reported the apparent tornado in the Keene, New Hampshire area. The National Weather Service has said they will conduct a storm survey in the Keene and Dublin areas Friday to confirm the report.

Pockets of damage were evident after the storm. The Dublin Police Department posted photos of a tree, utility pole and wires down on Route 101, closing the road in both directions near Lake Road. The fire chief said they also had reports of trees and wires down on Dublin Road, but no reported injuries.

"It was very short-lived very intense for a short time," Dublin Fire Chief Tom Vanderbilt told NBC10 Boston. "It was bad where it was bad but the rest of the town is pretty much unaffected.”

Meanwhile, in Massachusetts, more than 10,000 people were without power Thursday evening as storms hit that state.

Severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings remain in effect in parts of New England. For the latest updates, click here.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.