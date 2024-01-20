Trump maintains 17% lead over Haley in latest NH poll

Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump maintained his 17% lead over challenger Nikki Haley with three days remaining until the state's primary, according to the latest Suffolk University/NBC10 Boston/Boston Globe tracking poll.

The survey results, released Saturday morning, have Trump at 53%, one percentage point higher than on Friday. But Haley also jumped 1%, going from 35% on Friday to 36% on Saturday. Ron DeSantis is still a distant third with just 7%, up one percentage point from the day before. Another 1% chose someone else, 4% were undecided and 1% refused to answer. The survey of 500 likely Republican primary voters was conducted from Jan. 18-19. The margin of error is 4.4%.

New tracking polls will be released every day leading up to the Jan. 23 primary. Check NBC10Boston.com each day at 5 a.m. to see the latest results.

Read the latest poll results below:

When asked for their second choice, 34% of those surveyed chose DeSantis, followed by Trump at 8% and Haley at 7%.

Saturday's poll continued to illustrate that most of the New Hampshire voters who participated have already made up their minds about who they're voting for on Tuesday. Over 88% of those surveyed said they are either "not at all likely" or "not very likely" to change their minds, up 1% from the previous day.

When Haley voters were asked if their vote was more a vote for Haley or against Trump, 46% said it was a vote against Trump and 47% said it was a vote for Haley. That's a big change from Friday, when 54% said it was a vote against Trump and just 42% a vote for Haley.

When the reverse was asked, 90% of Trump voters said their vote was a vote for Trump versus 7% who said it was really more of a vote against Haley.

Trump, Haley and DeSantis all have events planned in New Hampshire in the days leading up to the primary. Both Trump and Haley were in the state on Friday. Check our regularly updated New Hampshire Primary 2024 candidate tracker for the latest details.