Two teens killed in Maine crash; police cite ‘excessive speed' as potential cause

One teenage boy was pronounced dead at the scene, and another died from his injuries a week later

By Sophia Pargas

News Center Maine

Two teenage boys have died after a crash in Casco, Maine, last week, according to a report by News Center Maine

The boys, 19-year-olds Nicholas Centofanti, of Casco, and Dylan Chretien, of Bridgton, were driving together on Tenney Hill Road around 7 a.m. on June 5 when they collided with another vehicle and then hit a stand of trees.

Centofanti was pronounced dead at the scene. Chretien was airlifted to Maine Medical Center in Portland, but died as a result of his injuries a week later, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Officials believe "excessive speed and failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle" are to blame for the accident.

No one in the second vehicle was injured.

Though witnesses originally believed the two cars to have been racing, Sheriff Kevin Joyce denounced such claims, stating that the Crash Reconstruction Team, Windham Police Department, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

