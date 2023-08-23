Vermont man charged with improper disposal of a body after burying family member in backyard

A Vermont man is being charged with improper disposal of a body after he allegedly buried a family member in his backyard.

Vermont State Police said they received a call around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday reporting that Shawn Bair, 32, of Richford, had informed the caller that a family member had recently died of natural causes, and that he had buried the relative in the backyard of his home on Intervale Avenue.

State police detectives obtained a search warrant and responded to the scene, where they located a grave and unearthed human remains.

The body is believed to be that of a 65-year-old relative but the remains were transported to the state medical examiner's office in Burlington so an autopsy can be conducted to confirm the identity and determine the cause and manner of death.

State police said their preliminary investigation indicates the death is not suspicious, but Bair was issued a citation to appear in court on a charge of improper disposal of a body. He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, police said. No further details were immediately available.