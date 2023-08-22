Vermont

State police drone helps locate missing 2-year-old in Vermont

The family contacted state police after they were unable to find the child, who they believed had walked away from their home

By Marc Fortier

NECN

A missing 2-year-old from northern Vermont was found safe in the woods after a search Monday night, state police said.

Vermont State Police said they received a report around 9 p.m. Monday of a 2-year-old boy who was missing from Creager Road in Montgomery. The family contacted state police after they were unable to find the child, who they believed had walked away from their home and possibly gone into the woods.

State police responded along with Swanton Village police, who brought their K9 unit to aid in the search. State police also activated their Unmanned Aircraft Systems Team and its Search and Rescue Team. The Montgomery Fire Department also sent units to assist in the search.

Shortly after the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Team deployed its drone, the pilot was able to identify a heat signature in the woods nearby. State police troopers went directly to that area and found the missing child.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The child was evaluated by medical personnel and then returned safely to his parents, state police said.

No further details were released.

More Vermont stories

Vermont Aug 16

A purple motorcycle keeps evading police in Vermont. They're need your help finding it

Vermont Aug 14

Swimmer critically injured after being hit by boat on Lake Champlain

This article tagged under:

Vermont
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us