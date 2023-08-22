State police drone helps locate missing 2-year-old in Vermont

A missing 2-year-old from northern Vermont was found safe in the woods after a search Monday night, state police said.

Vermont State Police said they received a report around 9 p.m. Monday of a 2-year-old boy who was missing from Creager Road in Montgomery. The family contacted state police after they were unable to find the child, who they believed had walked away from their home and possibly gone into the woods.

State police responded along with Swanton Village police, who brought their K9 unit to aid in the search. State police also activated their Unmanned Aircraft Systems Team and its Search and Rescue Team. The Montgomery Fire Department also sent units to assist in the search.

Shortly after the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Team deployed its drone, the pilot was able to identify a heat signature in the woods nearby. State police troopers went directly to that area and found the missing child.

The child was evaluated by medical personnel and then returned safely to his parents, state police said.

No further details were released.