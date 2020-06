Vermont State Police say a Newport man has died in a car crash in Wheelock.

Police say 20-year-old Tristan Coderre was traveling on Route 16 early Sunday morning when his car drifted off the road, went down an embankment and struck a tree.

Police responded to the crash 11 hours later on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

They say Coderre died of his injuries. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury.