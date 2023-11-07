Vice President Kamala Harris traveling to Boston on Thursday

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Boston on Thursday to speak at an apprenticeship event and host a campaign reception.

Harris is scheduled to participate in a moderated conversation with members of registered apprenticeship programs ahead of National Apprenticeship Week to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration's "ongoing commitment to supporting workers and creating good-paying union jobs," according to a White House press release.

The location of the event was not immediately disclosed.

She is also scheduled to attend a campaign reception at an undisclosed location in Boston later in the day.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Harris' return to Massachusetts follows her month-long college tour. She has already visited 19 college campuses in 2023 after visiting 14 schools in 2022.

The vice president last visited Boston over the summer, when she spoke at the NAACP National Convention.