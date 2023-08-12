Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Martha's Vineyard as part of fundraiser

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Martha's Vineyard on Saturday as part of a fundraiser for the 2024 election.

The event was named “A Grassroots Reception with Vice President Kamala Harris" according to the Boston Globe.

According to the online invitation the hosts of the event are Judith Batty, Carol and C. Bernard Fulp, Vickee Jordan Adams, Robin Leeds, Wendell Pierce, Tarrus and Kimberly Richardson, and Kirk Sykes and Tammy Jones.

President Joe Biden announced that he is looking to be reelected in 2024 with Harris onces again as his VP candidate.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are also going for the Democratic nomination.

On the Republican side, former president Donald Trump seems to be ahead of a crowded field in the presidential primary.