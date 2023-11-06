bears

Video captures black bear snooping around backyard of Bedford, NH, home

The bear stayed outside Linda Kiman's sliding door for about 10 minutes before moving on

By Michael Rosenfield

NBC Universal, Inc.

Linda Kiman’s home is no stranger to New Hampshire’s black bears.

“Well, it’s exciting,” the Bedford resident said.

She’s had numerous visits–at least 15 captured on her cameras–in the last three years, including Sunday night after she got home from the Patriots game.

A large black bear came ambling up her patio steps and made its way right up to the sliding door.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

“They come all the time and we just love having them come around,” said Kiman.

The bear stayed about ten minutes before moving on.

Just a few weeks ago, four black bears were in Kiman's backyard checking out the pool, climbing what they likely hoped was a bird feeder, and playing around with part of a gate.

“They had a blast,” said Kiman. “Jumping around the pool, almost going in, they had a good time.”

Kiman loves the visits but knows it could be dangerous if she or her dog Archie came face to face with a mama and her cubs.

“As long as they’re outside and I’m inside,” she said. “I don’t want to be too close to them.”

And with bear hunting season in New Hampshire quickly coming to a close, she’s just hoping these guys all stay safe.

“I don’t want them to get killed or anything,” she said. “We're living on their land.”

There's about 6,000 black bears across the Granite State. Bears are generally inactive from Dec. 1 to April 1, according to state wildlife officials.

More bears in New England

bears Oct 30

Video shows backyard bear brawl in Mass.

barkhamsted Oct 12

Video shows moment bear busts into Connecticut home, steals frozen lasagna from fridge

bears Oct 12

Goat-killing bear hits Hanson, where sightings are on the rise

This article tagged under:

bears
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us