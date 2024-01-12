embrace boston

Voices on King: Connected Conversations

Watch the half-hour documentary live on Monday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m.

By Staff Reports

As we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday, NBC10 Boston has teamed up with Embrace Boston for a powerful half-hour documentary, "Voices on King: Connected Conversations."

Celebrated changemakers, including our own Latoyia Edwards, discuss economic opportunity, the importance of storytelling and racial equality in intimate conversations.

You can watch the special on Monday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m. in the video player above or on NBC10 Boston, NECN, Roku, Peacock, Samsung TV+ and our other streaming platforms.

