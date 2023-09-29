Weekday Commuter Rail service to become permanent at Foxborough Station

After a year-long pilot program, MBTA Commuter Rail weekday service between Foxborough and South Station will become permanent, beginning on Monday, officials announced on Thursday.

The schedule for the Foxborough service will still feature 11 inbound and 10 outbound daily trips during peak commuting times, and will include a stop at Back Bay Station.

“It's great to see that the pilot was well received and such a success,” MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng said in a news release. “This represents a win for the entire region because it provides expanded access and opportunities for nearby residents in the community, workers, and businesses while making mass transportation the best way to travel for visitors looking to enjoy Foxboro’s many attractions.

The MBTA said that the pilot program exceeded its goals in ridership.

The Kraft Group will now be working to finish plans for a renovated, fully accessible Foxborough Station. The MBTA said a renovation there is not in its budget, so it's partnering with the Kraft Group to find funding to modernize the train stop.

“Permanent commuter rail service is a key element to drive economic development in this region, establishing an accessible link between Foxborough, Patriot Place and Gillette Stadium with the greater Boston area," said Brian Earley, Vice President and General Manager of Patriot Place.

Officials said the service allows for continued special event service to and from Foxborough. Plus, they said that new opportunities are made for reverse and non-traditional commuters.

“Establishing permanent service at Foxboro Station was identified as a goal in Foxborough’s Master Plan and will contribute to the sustained economic growth of our region by creating an important connection between Foxborough and the greater Boston area,” Foxborough’s Acting Town Manager, Paige Duncan said.

Before the pilot, the MBTA offered special event train service to Foxborough, and midday service to Foxborough along the Franklin Commuter Rail line, its website showed.

A Zone 4 stop, one-way fares will cost $8.75.