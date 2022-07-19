Local

Whale Leaps Out of Water Alongside South Shore Paddleboarder

A photo shows the whale breaching the water not far from a paddleboarder at Manomet Point

By Matt Fortin

A whale jumps out of the ocean near a paddleboarder
Craig Picariello

Whale, would you look at that? A photographer captured the moment Sunday when a whale leaped above the ocean's surface, right off the coast of Massachusetts.

The whale breached the water not far from a paddleboarder, who can be seen in the foreground of the photo.

Craig Picariello is a freelance photographer and snapped the shot around 8:30 Sunday morning at Manomet Point in Plymouth, Massachusetts. You can see what appear to be small fish also in the deep blue waters off the South Shore.

Dozens of people on social media shared and reacted to his post featuring the whale breaching the surface, impressed with Picariello's shot.

