What to Expect From Mayor Michelle Wu's State of the City Address

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is set to deliver her State of the City address Wednesday, laying out how Boston is doing and sharing her vision on where New England's largest municipality should go next.

Mayor Wu will deliver her first State of the City address at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway.

The event will feature a gallery of public service "Civic Heroes," showcasing city employees who have gone above and beyond to help locals and build community.

But what will Mayor Wu discuss during her remarks?

The Mayor recently told WBUR that she'll be reflecting on her 14 months in office, but mostly what's ahead.

"I'm reflecting on 14 months of what we've experienced as a city and as a new administration," Mayor Wu told WBUR. "And it hasn't been the easiest of times for everyone in our community. So trying to give an update about what we are working on, but also what's ahead...The bulk of the speech is likely going to be the kind of what's coming ahead. It's going to focus on the changes...That we've been working on and will be put into place this next year around our growth development, housing planning and how it can be more integrated and really focused on the big challenges that we're facing right now that are going to have long term implications for our children and their children's children."

NBC10 Boston will have coverage of Mayor Wu's State of the City address Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m.