Why Are There More Flights Between Maine and Florida? It's More Than COVID-19

One right after the other, passenger flight routes have been added between airports in Florida and airports in New England.

In particular, Connecticut and Maine have seen more than a few recent route launches or increases in service.

Six new routes to Florida are now operated by Avelo Airlines out of Tweed-New Haven Airport, American Airlines made its Portland to Miami route year-round last year and Frontier Airlines also announced expansions in 2021 flying between Tampa and Portland, among other new cities.

This month alone, Elite Airways, which is based in Portland, announced it would revive a route between Vero Beach and the Portland International Jetport as well as launch service between Portland and St. Augustine.

“It really is driven by demand, “ said John Pearsall, president of Elite Airways, during a Wednesday interview with NECN/NBC 10 Boston.

Pearsall added that there are more consumers looking for flights to Florida right now because many people put off travel during the COVID-19 pandemic and are ready to fly somewhere warm that is not too far away.

"Once you get into February, as everybody knows in Maine, you’re ready to get out of Dodge for a while," he said.

But Pearsall said the people he is seeing buying airline tickets are not just the typical "snowbirds" who go between Maine and Florida each year.

"I think the COVID restrictions that have been in place in the Caribbean, Mexico and Latin America are difficult for people to fathom and get through," he explained, referencing people who may defer travel to international destinations to avoid COVID-19 testing requirements or other mandates they are unfamiliar with.

He also believes there is another group of people now making trips between Maine and the Sunshine State.

Because so many people have moved to Florida recently, Pearsall says he is seeing more customers traveling to and from there, just to visit family or people they know.

"Ironically, when traditionally we have a north to southbound wintertime heavy load going south, not that many going back, it’s now equalizing in both directions," he explained.

Zachary Sundquist, the assistant airport director for the Portland International Jetport believes remote work may also be driving the increase in passengers and demand for new routes.

For instance, a person working remotely could leave for a destination on a Thursday and work Thursday and Friday in another location, then have a full weekend off there, rather than decide to either not go on a trip at all or take a single week-long vacation somewhere.

"I think a little bit of what we’re seeing is people that maybe would take one trip to Florida, now they have more flexibility with their job," he said.

The additional Florida routes come on top of the single largest service announcement in the history of the Portland International Jetport last year.

United Airlines launched a major seasonal expansion, revealing it would offer direct flights from Portland to six cities.

As for what’s next in terms of route options and growth at the Jetport, the answer may lie across the U.S. Border or even the Atlantic Ocean.

Sundquist believes that if customs, security and other infrastructure investments are made, it is possible regular passenger service to destinations in Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and even Europe might be within reach.

Pearsall is also hopeful that possibility becomes a reality.

"We do believe Portland to Montreal would be an outstanding route," he said.