Witnesses describe ‘heartbreaking,' ‘brutal' scene at Gillette surrounding fan's death

After the death of a fan who attended Sunday's Patriots game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, an investigation is ongoing by both state police and local prosecutors.

Dale Mooney, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, was pronounced dead at Sturdy Hospital in Attleborough, after Massachusetts State police said a man had "an apparent medical event" in the 308/309 section of the stadium shortly before 11 p.m.

State police haven't said much more about the details surrounding Mooney's death, only confirming that they are investigating "the facts and circumstances of the man's death, including the sequence of events prior to the medical incident."

The man was identified Monday as 53-year-old Dale Mooney, of Newmarket, New Hampshire.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Witnesses describe fight at game

Witnesses have described a fight breaking out before the man's death.

"It was really one punch that I saw and the victim got punched really hard on the side of the head, and went down. He's a bigger guy but he just crumbled," one witness said.

Cell phone video shared by one person showed security rushing down to break up the fight, and paramedics attending to the injured man.

"First responders got there and they instantly start doing compressions, they had to lay him out in the aisle between the seats. They were doing compressions by my estimation for easily 10 minutes," the witness added. "It was pretty heartbreaking and the game was still going on so the general public clearly knew what was going on in our section so the game was going on, people are cheering for the Patriots comeback, and this poor guy has passed away before our eyes. It was pretty brutal to watch."

Dale Mooney's wife says her husband was a great father, husband and friend. She's now left grieving the loss of the man she loved for more than 30 years.

Details on Dale Mooney

Mooney's wife told NBC10 Boston that he was a loving husband and father, as well as a longtime Patriots fan who had been going to Gillette to support the team for multiple years without incident.

He and his wife had two boys together; she said she loved him for more than 30 years.

Investigation into Mooney's death ongoing

The Norfolk District Attorney's Office said that there have not been any charges handed down in this case as of now. The Patriots have yet to comment on the situation.