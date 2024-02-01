hit-and-run

Woman, 86, seriously hurt in Leicester hit-and-run, police say

The SUV that hit the woman is believed to be a silver Audi, a Q5 or SQ5 model, with damage to its front bumper on the passenger side, according to Leicester police

Images of a silver Audi SUV believed to have hit an 86-year-old woman before driving off in Leicester, Massachusetts, on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024.
An elderly woman was seriously hurt last month in a hit-and-run in Leicester, Massachusetts, police said Thursday, asking for the public's help finding the driver involved in the early morning crash.

The 86-year-old victim was hit by an SUV about 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 20 on Stafford Street near Carleton Road, according to Leicester police.

The SUV that hit the woman is believed to be a silver Audi, a Q5 or SQ5 model, with damage to its front bumper on the passenger side. The vehicle drove off on Huntoon Memorial Highway heading north, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 508-892-7010 ext. 2017 or email Sgt. Matthew Brady at bradym@leicesterpd.org.

