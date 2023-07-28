Local

Woman and two girls rescued by lifeguards at Cape Cod beach

At last check all three victims were conscious and alert at the hospital, according to police

Three people who were rushed to the hospital after they were pulled from the water at a popular Cape Cod beach Thursday have been identified as a 45-year-old woman, a 15-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl.

Dennis police said first responders were called to Mayflower beach in Dennis, Massachusetts, just before 3 p.m. They learned that lifeguards had already jumped into action and pulled the three victims from the water when the youngest victim started waving for help.

Two of the three required lifesaving treatment on the beach before they were taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Police said they were able to interview two of the victims at the hospital, who told them they were swimming but were unable to make it back to shore. At last check all three victims were conscious and alert at the hospital, according to police.

More details on the victims and their conditions was not released.

Police noted there were strong offshore winds and higher than normal surf conditions Thursday afternoon.

The public was asked to stay clear of the beach while emergency crews responded. More details were not immediately available.

As temperatures rise this week, more people will be looking to cool off in the water. But after at least two drownings over the weekend, officials are reiterating the importance of water safety.

