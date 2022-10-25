Local

Massachusetts

Woman Charged in Hit-and-Run Crash That Injured 4-Year-Old

An unnamed Andover woman is facing charges after allegedly hitting a 4-year-old Wednesday morning in North Reading, Massachusetts, and fleeing

1167980996
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A Massachusetts woman is facing charges after allegedly hitting a 4-year-old with her vehicle last week in North Reading and fleeing.

The North Reading Police Department said Tuesday that a 39-year-old Andover woman, whose name was not released, would be summoned to Woburn District Court.

The crash happened Wednesday morning, with police responding to Lakeside Boulevard around 7:40 a.m. Police said the driver hit the young child, who was in a wagon being pulled by a parent.

The victim was treated and released from an area hospital.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The woman is being charged with negligent operation and leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury.

This article tagged under:

Massachusettscrashhit-and-runAndovernorth reading
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us