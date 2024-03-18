Woman facing charges in string of fires at East Boston business

A woman has been arrested in a string of fires at businesses at an East Boston business plaza in the last few days.

Genesis Hurtado, 26, was arrested Monday on suspicion of setting a fire at an AutoZone on Border Street that broke out earlier in the day, police said. Seat covers had been used to set fire inside the business.

Arson investigators had already been looking at fires set Saturday night inside a CVS pharmacy and a Marshalls department store in the same plaza, and officials said Monday that Hurtado was facing charges in connection with those fires as well.

A fourth fire was set at a nearby McDonald's Monday, but authorities weren't connecting Hurtado to that blaze as of Monday afternoon.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

It wasn't immediately clear if Hurtado had an attorney who could speak to her arrest; she was due in court Monday afternoon.