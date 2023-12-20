Residents rescued by boat after RI apartment building floods

Some residents in Cranston, Rhode Island, had to be rescued by boat from a flooded apartment building on Tuesday, after the nearby Pocasset River overflowed, according to WJAR-TV.

It took fire rescue crews over 15 hours to get residents from Riverview Terrace Apartments on Fordson Avenue to dry land, reported WJAR-TV.

"It's very cold in the apartments. Very cold, no light, no heat, nothing," Pat Patel, who was trapped in her second-floor apartment and one of the dozens rescued, told WJAR-TV. "We saw the flooding. Everyone was telling us to get out of here."

The rescue started at about 10:30 p.m. Monday and ended roughly at 3 p.m. the next day.

The Riverview Terrace Apartments residents were taken to the Cranston Senior Center, where the Red Cross was to assist.