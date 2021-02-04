Woman Jumped From Window to Escape Kidnapper, Quincy Police Say

A woman jumped from a window to escape after her boyfriend held her against her will for a week, according to police in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Authorities said they responded to a 911 call Wednesday after a woman was screaming for help outside in Quincy. When officers responded to the scene at an undisclosed location in Quincy, neighbors said a man had approached her from behind, covered her mouth and dragged her into an apartment.

Police forced their way into the apartment and found the woman unresponsive on a bed with red marks on her neck. She was struggling to breathe, police said. Medics cared for her before she was taken to Boston Medical Center.

The woman's boyfriend, 32-year-old Matthew McAuliffe of Quincy, was arrested. He is accused of holding her against her will for the last week, according to police. The woman jumped from a second-story window to get away.

McAuliffe was arraigned Thursday morning in Quincy District Court on charges of kidnapping, strangulation, assault to murder, aggravated assault and battery and assault and assault and battery on an intimate partner. Police say he was ordered to be held pending a dangerousness hearing. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.