Woman Killed After Car Reverses Into Farm Stand in Byfield, Mass.; 2 Others Injured

A car speeding in reverse crashed into a farm stand in Byfield, Massachusetts, killing a woman and seriously injuring two others Saturday afternoon, police said.

Newbury Police Chief John Lucey said the crash happened around 3:35 p.m. at a very well-known, family-owned farm stand on Chute Road in Byfield, a village in the town of Newbury.

According to Lucey, for reasons unknown at this time, a car accelerated very rapidly in reverse into the checkout area of the farm stand.

One woman was killed in the crash.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A juvenile was seriously injured in the incident, and a man suffered significant injuries, Lucey said. Both were taken to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport.

The driver is very distraught, Lucey said, and is cooperating with the investigation.

The police chief would not get into specifics involving the victims or driver, including whether or not it was a man or woman behind the wheel of the car.

The police chief said they do not have any idea as to why the fatal crash happened, including whether or not any kind of medical event could have happened.

Lucey said the investigation will hopefully yield information as to what happened, noting everything is in play right now.

Lucey called this a very, very tragic event and noted it was a beautiful afternoon on Saturday, and there were many people at the farm stand at the time of the crash.

Police right now are focused on finding out what happened, Lucey said, but they are also focused on the family that is going through a very difficult time right now.

The Georgetown Fire Department assisted the Newbury Fire Department on scene.

No other information was immediately available. An investigation is active and ongoing.