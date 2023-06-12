Woman killed in crash in Westmoreland, NH

A 40-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Westmoreland, New Hampshire, early Monday morning, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The victim, Kristina Gomarlo of Westmoreland, was driving on South Village Road when she went off the road and into an embankment. Gomarlo was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Police responded to the crash around 5 a.m. near the intersection of Owls Hill Road. They were joined by the Westmoreland Fire Department and Chesire Emergency Medical Services.

In the initial investigation, police said they believe "alcohol, speed and distraction may all have been potential contributing factors."

As the investigation continues, officials urge anyone with information regarding the crash to contact Trooper Brett Barry at 603-223-8494 or Brett.T.Barry@dos.nh.gov.