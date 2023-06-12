Local

New Hampshire

Woman killed in crash in Westmoreland, NH

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene after she drove off the side of a road and into an embankment

By Sophia Pargas

Police generic
NBC Bay Area

A 40-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Westmoreland, New Hampshire, early Monday morning, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The victim, Kristina Gomarlo of Westmoreland, was driving on South Village Road when she went off the road and into an embankment. Gomarlo was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Police responded to the crash around 5 a.m. near the intersection of Owls Hill Road. They were joined by the Westmoreland Fire Department and Chesire Emergency Medical Services.

In the initial investigation, police said they believe "alcohol, speed and distraction may all have been potential contributing factors."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

As the investigation continues, officials urge anyone with information regarding the crash to contact Trooper Brett Barry at 603-223-8494 or Brett.T.Barry@dos.nh.gov.

More New Hampshire news

New Hampshire 4 hours ago

Dog dies after being left in hot car in NH; owner faces animal cruelty charge

TARGET 8 hours ago

Hoax bomb threats prompt evacuations at Target stores in NH, Vermont

This article tagged under:

New Hampshirefatal crashlocal
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us